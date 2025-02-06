Gov. Reynolds responds to Winneshiek County Sheriff’s letter regarding involvement with ICE and other federal agencies

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds sent a letter to the Winneshiek County Sheriff and Board of Supervisors reminding them of their obligation to follow state law and comply with ICE’s enforcement of immigration laws.

This letter comes after Sheriff Dan Marx released his own letter on Tuesday, clarifying how his office will work with those federal agencies.

Related: Local sheriff addresses how his office will work with federal agencies such as ICE

In that letter, Sheriff Marx stated the sheriff’s office will help federal agents if their actions and paperwork are within “constitutional parameters.” If they are not though, he says his office will “make every effort to block, interfere and interrupt their actions from moving forward.”

Gov. Reynolds responded by saying in her own letter that “Iowa law provides a sheriff shall not adopt or enforce a policy or take any other action under which the sheriff prohibits or discourages the enforcement of immigration laws.”

Reynolds concluded by saying “a sheriff and county can become ineligible to receive any state funds” if it intentionally violates the state law.

Reynolds’ full letter can be found below: