Gov. Reynolds requests expedited Presidential Disaster Declaration for northwest Iowa

(KCRG) – Gov. Kim Reynolds has requested an expedited Presidential Disaster Declaration for Iowa counties where significant damage was sustained from severe storms and widespread flooding that occurred on June 21 and continuing.

The Governor hosted a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston Saturday afternoon.

The Governor opened by noting parts of northwest Iowa have received up to 15 inches of rain over two days. The State Emergency Operations Center was activated Saturday morning and is up and running around the clock. A disaster proclamation has been issued for 22 counties, with Palo Alto County being the most recent. Homeland Security and DNR teams have conducted some 250 water rescues Saturday alone. More counties could be added as the water flows downstream.

The letter requests activation of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program, and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster loans for the following nine (9) counties: Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Plymouth and Sioux. In addition, the letter requests the activation of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance Program for the following twenty-two (22) counties: Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Floyd, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Sioux, Webster, Winnebago, Woodbury, Worth and Wright.

In addition, the governor requested funding to conduct hazard mitigation activities for the entire state.

The letter can be read in its entirety here.