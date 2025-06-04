Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff Friday to honor WWII solider killed on D-Day

(ABC 6 News) — Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff on Friday, June 6 to honor a fallen soldier from Cincinnati, Iowa, who was killed on D-Day during World War II in Normandy.

U.S. Army Pvt. James Lee Harrington was killed in action when the landing craft he and 200 others were on hit an underwater mine as they approached Omaha Beach in Normandy.

According to a press release from Governor Reynolds’ office, Harrington will be buried in Iowa next to his mother and grandparents 81 years to the day of his death.

Harrington’s remains were identified in 2023, and he had previously been buried as “Unknown” at the Normandy American Cemetery.

Harrington was 21 years old at the time of his death.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Harrington will be buried with full military honors. Residents and patriotic organizations are encouraged to line the procession route from Thomas Funeral Home in Centerville, IA, to Pleasant Hill Cemetery.