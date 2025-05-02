Governors Reynolds, Walz order flags at half-staff for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered all flags in Iowa and Minnesota to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of the National fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday, May 4.

The national memorial service in Emmitsburg, Maryland, will honor firefighters who have died in the line of duty during the previous year.

The orders issued in conjunction with President Trump’s proclamation to lower the United States flag for the same amount of time.

“We honor the unwavering commitment of firefighters and their families who are always ready and willing to protect us and our communities,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds via a press release. “As we lower flags, we remember the sacrifice of those who have given their lives. We thank those who have served and those who are currently serving. Our state is eternally grateful.”

“Minnesota depends on the courageous firefighters who respond to dangerous, complex situations, risking their lives to protect our families, neighbors, and communities,” said Governor Walz via a press release. “On Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend we lower our flags in honor of our fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Their bravery, strength, and compassion will never be forgotten.”

Among those honored at this year’s National Fallen Firefighters Memorial is Burnsville firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth who was killed in the line-of-duty alongside officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge on February 18, 2024.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.