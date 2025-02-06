Gov. Reynolds introduces bill that would require students to pass a citizenship test to graduate
(ABC 6 News) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has introduced a new bill that she says will improve both math proficiency and civics education for students.
It would require all high school students to score 60% or higher on the U.S. citizenship test in order to graduate. Students would be able to retake the exam until they pass.
If the bill is approved, it would also require early screening and targeted intervention for kids struggling with math.