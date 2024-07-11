Gov. Reynolds gives update on disaster recovery, new state programs

(KCRG) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Thursday detailed the state’s ongoing disaster recovery efforts after tornadoes in May and flooding in June impacted communities across the state, particularly in western Iowa.

During the press conference, Gov. Reynolds said homes, businesses and entire towns are damaged.

She said officials have been on the ground helping flooding victims for weeks, and they will continue to be there to help. Housing is one of the most urgent needs among people impacted.

The Iowa DOT is inspecting bridges and roads that were closed due to flooding. Two bridges remain closed due to damage.

Gov. Reynolds has issued disaster proclamations for 27 counties.

Heavy rainfall hit for days, causing flash flooding in multiple communities. Thousands of people had to evacuate. At least one person died after his home’s foundation caved in.

Gov. Reynolds also announced new state programs that will be available to all Iowans to help with the recovery.