Gov. Reynolds files lawsuit against Des Moines Register over executive privilege

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Governor Kim Reynolds is taking the Des Moines Register to court over executive privilege.

It allows a chief executive, like a governor, to withhold certain forms of confidential communications.

Under the suit, Reynolds’ office did not release four documents containing advice from senior advisors during a public records request.

The Des Moines Register claims it should have been public record, but the governor insisted it’s protected information.