Gov. Reynolds files lawsuit against Des Moines Register over executive privilege

By KAALTV

Gov. Reynolds files lawsuit against Des Moines Register

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Governor Kim Reynolds is taking the Des Moines Register to court over executive privilege.

It allows a chief executive, like a governor, to withhold certain forms of confidential communications.

Under the suit, Reynolds’ office did not release four documents containing advice from senior advisors during a public records request.

The Des Moines Register claims it should have been public record, but the governor insisted it’s protected information.