Gov. Reynolds announces $250k healthcare grant for One Vision in Clear Lake

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced new grant awards for healthcare employers in Iowa that are intended to boost the industry’s workforce across the state.

Governor Reynolds awarded $2.94 million in total to employers across Iowa, including a $250,000 grant for One Vision in Clear Lake.

“Iowa’s healthcare industry has faced worker shortages in recent years. Drawing on the earn-and-learn model for health career registered apprenticeships that has already trained 80 job-ready CNAs and EMTs and has 394 current active apprentices, our state is continuing to meet this challenge head on,” said Governor Reynolds via a press release. “The New Healthcare Credentialing Grant will support career pathways like CNAs, LPNs, RNs and CMAs that will build on the healthcare workforce where it’s needed most.”

According to a press release, the grant will be used towards developing a program to address a critical need in the healthcare and disability support sectors: the enhancement of the skills of frontline workers, specifically direct support professionals.

One Vision’s proposed training program is designed to strengthen Iowa’s direct support workforce by implementing a structured work-based learning model that blends classroom instruction, eLearning, mentorship, and on-the-job training.

The project will serve an estimated 120 participants, including newly hired and current employees.