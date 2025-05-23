Gov. Kim Reynolds responds to deadly shooting at the Capital Jewish Museum in D.C.

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday evening, a deadly shooting occurred outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C.

The two people killed in the shooting were identified as Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli citizen, and Sarah Milgrim, an American.

Following the shooting, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds responded on X, writing:

“Kevin and I are deeply saddened and outraged by this horrific murder of two Israeli diplomats in Washington DC. Antisemitism is evil, and this hatred and violence has no place in our country. We are praying for the families and all those impacted by this tragedy. Iowa will always stand with the Jewish people and the state of Israel.”