(ABC 6 News) — The Goodview Fire Department has announced that Fire Chief Jason Gruett has died.

GFD is escorting Chief Gruett from Rochester to Hoff Funeral Home in Goodview this afternoon with an expected arrival in Goodview at 3 p.m.

GFD says they will be traveling down 6th Street in Goodview, and the public is welcome to line the streets to show support.