Goodview community remembers the life of Chief Jason Gruett

A beloved fire chief, father, husband, and friend. That's how the Goodview community would describe Jason Gruett. On Thursday, the public came together to say goodbye to the fallen hero.

(ABC 6 News)- A beloved fire chief, father, husband, and friend. That’s how the Goodview community would describe Jason Gruett. On Thursday, the public came together to say goodbye to the fallen hero.

“He dedicated his life to serving this community,” said Jared Gruett, Jason’s brother.

Gruett’s kids Christian, Carly, and Carissa each took turns sharing words about their father, some with tears.

“As I have sat with my thoughts, I couldn’t help but think he won’t be there to watch my graduate college, walk me down the aisle, or for any other major milestones in my life,” said Carissa Gruett, Jason’s daughter.

Others full of memories.

“Number one is coming in strong with, ‘When was the last time you changed your oil,’ and I would tell him, the last time you did it dad,” said Carly Gruett, another one of Jason’s daughters.

Each of them sharing the impact their father had on their lives.

“He became my friend, a companion in life’s journey, and one of the best of friends,” said Christian Gruett, Jason’s son.

Expanding out not only to his family, but to the entire community as a whole.

“He always answered the call for help. Always. Need your car fixed, he was there. Broke down fire truck, Jason could fix it,” said Ben Klinger, the mayor of Goodview.

And even if he is not physically present anymore, his legacy will still be with all the lives he touched.

“Dad, always remember that you were loved by many and will be forgotten by none. I love you,” Carissa Gruett said.

Memories and tears on Thursday for a man that will be deeply missed.



