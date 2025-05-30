Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects who caused “extensive electrical damage” in Pine Island

(ABC 6 News) — The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who cut electrical cords near the Main Street bridge in Pine Island.

According to the City of Pine Island, the individuals were spotted on camera on Sunday, May 25 at 1:42 a.m. and caused “extensive electrical damage.”

If you recognize any of these individuals or have any information about the incident, contact the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office at 651-385-3155 and reference case #25-7164.

The full video can be found here.