Good Sam residents frolic with farm animals at mobile petting zoo on ABC 6 News at 6

(ABC 6 News) – Animals from Hayfield’s Red Barn Learning Farm made a stop at the Good Samaritan Society-Comforcare in Austin today to receive love and pets from the residents at the mobile petting zoo.

Brenna Scanlan said that the animals on hand (which included a donkey, llama, two rabbits and two newborn goats and their mother) are all getting geared up for the summer fair season, but the petting zoo makes it a point to visit nursing homes as well, so the residents too can share some quality time with the animals.

“They’ll see a goat or a pony,” said Scanlan, “and their memory comes back and they’ve got great stories from their farm life of when they were young and that’s my favorite part is hearing that.”

May 12 through 18 is celebrated as National Skilled Nursing Care Week.