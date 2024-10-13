Gone but never forgotten: A memorial of love and remembrance

(ABC 6 News) – It’s hard to lose somebody you are close to. That’s why the Rochester community is rallying around one another, to help grieve those they have lost, at Bear Creek Park.

“It’s a place we can all come together. The way we lost our loved ones are all different ways, but we all are still feeling the same grief like a lot of us are mothers, and us mothers sticking together is what’s helping us get through this,” said Amanda McIntyre, who is part of the Rochester community.

McIntyre is one mother who was previously drawn to this event to honor her fallen nephew. However, this year, it’s helping her deal with the loss of her own son.

“I never thought in my wildest, ever thought that it would be me here, because I would lose my son too and I lost him on November 11th. Drug overdose. I found him outside that morning on the porch,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre urges the public to be aware of drugs like fentanyl, saying something needs to be done.

“Just getting awareness out there, especially with the fentanyl, like we have to come together as a community. This is a drug that’s killing a young generation. This generation’s getting wiped out because of this drug,” said McIntyre.

Others present say events like these are important to help those struggling to overcome the loss of someone they love and find the support to keep going.

“When people are identifying their traumas and they’re in their pain. To find other resources, help, hope, and experience, that’s something that’s essential,” said Jessica Lafavor, another Rochester resident.

If you are struggling with grief or the loss of a loved one, click on the two links below to help.

Transform MN

Understanding Grief