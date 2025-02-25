Golf courses prep for early opening thanks to warmer weather

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A string of warmer weather is bringing hints of spring to southeast Minnesota, getting some excited for the idea of finally getting some time outside, including for one of the most popular outdoor activities around: golf.

Thanks to a much warmer forecast than previous weeks, some courses, like Oak Summit south of Rochester, are opening for business, likely for the season.

“It’ll be all 18 holes,” said co-owner Granger Decook. “Walking only for [Tuesday] and Wednesday, and then we’re planning on having carts after that.”

It’s actually the second year in a row the course has been able to open up early like this, and the last few mild winters have made opening in the middle of the season possible as well.

“It’s just something that has actually been quite frequent the last years that we’ve been able to do that,” Decook said. “We were open on Christmas also.”

The course isn’t completely ready, however.

Decook says they still have to clean up the courses, prep carts, and burn brush piles to make things ready for golfers.

He’s hopeful though they could see some extra business going into the weekend.

“You definitely get a lot more people when you allow carts so I think Friday is looking like our busiest day so far,” Decook said.

Other courses aren’t jumping on the temperature spike just yet, especially with an equally cool weekend ahead.

“If the forecast was for 50’s and sunshine this weekend, we’d probably be open at the end of the week,” said Mike Grinstead, owner of Meadow Greens Golf Course north of Austin.

Instead of opening up their links, Grinstead and his crew are using the nicer weather to get ready for the next warm up.

“At this facility a lot of it has to do with our clubhouse because we shut it down for the winter,” he said.

Grinstead predicts it will be another week or two before they’re ready to bring people in.

“At the beginning of the season it’s just getting the place cleaned up and making it presentable for everybody. Not that people really care when they can get out they’re just excited to be out and they’re glad you’re open.”