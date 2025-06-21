Golf cart safety tips for summer golfing

Golf Cart Safety

(ABC 6 News) – If you’re planning a round of golf on a hot day this summer, you may choose to use a golf cart.

But there are things to keep in mind for your safety, and that of your passengers, when driving one.

Golf cart safety made national headlines in late April, when NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback John Elway’s friend and former agent Jeff Sperbeck died after falling from a golf cart.

Jeff Gorman, the PGA Golf Professional at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, MN, says limiting your speed when driving the carts is one way to prevent accidents.

Sticking to the paths where the golf carts are meant to go can also help prevent the cart from tipping over due to uneven terrain.

“Keep all your limbs in the cart when you’re driving. I mean I’m guilty too just from history of maybe having a leg hanging out of a cart,” Gorman said.

If you damage or tip over a cart when using it out on the course, Gorman says you should let course staff know as soon as possible.