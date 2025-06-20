GoFundMe set up for woman killed in Wabasha County

(ABC 6 News) – A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Melissa Hunt, who died on Wednesday from injuries allegedly caused by Craig Hameister.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, the two had a previous relationship together.

The funds raised will go toward assistance with funeral costs for Hunt’s family.

A statement from the GoFundMe describes Hunt as a daughter, sister, mom, niece and friend:

“The family and friends of Melissa Hunt are mourning their heartbreaking loss. Melissa Hunt was a 37-year-old daughter, sister, mom, niece, and friend to many. Her life was tragically cut short on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Melissa died by the hand of another—senselessly—leaving her family and friends in great shock, pain, and sorrow. Melissa’s mom, Bonnie Wolfe, along with her family, would love to give her a beautiful memorial and burial. Please show your kindness and support for Melissa and her family.”

To donate to that GoFundMe, click here.