(ABC 6 News) — Glynner’s Pub in Rochester has announced that it will be closing its doors.

The pub says that Sunday, June 29 will be its last day after more than 20 years in business.

“This decision weighs heavily on our hearts, and we want to thank each and every one of you for being an essential part of our journey. Your support has meant the world to us,” a post from the Glynner’s Pub Facebook page read.