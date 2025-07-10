Glenville-Emmons to hold presentation on school referendum

(ABC 6 News) – Glenville-Emmons Public Schools will be providing voters more insight on its proposed bond referendum with a presentation on Thursday, July 10th.

From 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Glenville-Emmons Elementary School, voters will have the chance to see a short presentation on the $24,425,000 bond. There will also be a facility tour highlighting key concerns and project scope areas, and a Q&A session with district leaders.

According to the school district, a big part of the referendum will go toward funding health and safety improvements at its schools. That includes upgraded HVAC systems, better ADA accessibility, addressing lead in the water, removing asbestos, and a more secure entrance at the elementary school.

The bond will also go toward updating classrooms to support learning in Career and Technical Education, agriculture, and trades.

Residents will vote on whether or not to approve the referendum on Tuesday, August 12th.