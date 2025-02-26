Glenville-Emmons Public Schools working on new referendum

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- Changes could be coming soon to the Glenville-Emmons School District with a new referendum now in the works.

“This is a process that actually got started in 2014 so we’re almost 11 years into, how do we make our buildings ready for the next generation of students and how do we adjust our programming,” said Superintendent Allen Berg.

The goal is to make improvements to both the elementary and high school buildings.

“Our buildings. They’re older buildings. They’re older buildings in our community as well, and we just need to invest in them and we need to do some updates,” Berg said.

One of those updates is going towards the front entrance of the elementary school. Right now, the elementary school has a buzzer system to let people into the building, but the system isn’t ideal.

“They can just come right into the school building and then they’d have to turn a corner and then she can make eye contact with that individual,” said Berg.

And that part of the proposal will go towards a new system that will not only help administrators in the school, but will increase student safety.

“The proposal that we’re kicking around right now is let’s build a door in the vestibule so that community member or visitor or whoever decides to come into our building, has no choice but to be funneled straight into the office,” Berg said.

This is the second time a referendum has been on the table for the school district. The last one falling in August of 2023.

“I think it’s quite a bit more feasible project than before,” said the Mayor of Glenville, Wes Webb.

He said it’s a positive thing for the district and an upgrade is long overdue.

“The kids need to have a decent place to go to school. And you know time for a little remodel and upgrade. Just overall I think it’ll be a positive thing,” Webb said.

The school board has until March 28th to decide what that referendum would look like.