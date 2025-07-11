Glenville-Emmons community members express concern over price tag of $24 million referendum

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Members of the Glenville-Emmons community had the chance to look inside Glenville-Emmons Elementary for the first time since school district leadership announced plans for their 2025 referendum worth a total of $24.425 million.

Several people saw the spaces that are not accessible for people with disabilities, felt the sticky atmosphere with the outdated HVAC system, and peeped into the classrooms lacking doors and proper walls.

The school district has plans to fix all of that and more if the community votes to approve their referendum on Aug. 12.

While several people such as Craig Rayman, a former teacher in the district, want to see these changes made to the schools, cost is a major concern.

“It’s a lot of money, taxes will probably – well they will go up but we need to do something to keep our school open.”

While the possibility of more taxes led to more questions among community members, others living in the area, like Roy Bremseth, said he wasn’t too worried about a huge tax increase if it meant a better learning environment for students.

“No it doesn’t,” Bremseth said when asked if taxes played a role in his decision. “I don’t know what it is now but it wasn’t that bad.”

Given money is a big concern for many in these days, experts were available at the elementary school ready to answer any questions that came their way.

Superintendent for Glenville-Emmons School District, Heidi Venem pointed many in the community to the referendum website for detailed information on what their taxes would rise to.

“We really encourage all of our residents to go on there and enter their information,” Venem said. “If not reach out and we can have someone help.”

While not everybody has kids in the school system now, the condition of the buildings hits close to home for people who used to, and now have family, studying at Glenville-Emmons schools.

“I got great grandchildren here too and I’d like to see them graduate from Glenville,” Bremseth said.

Superintendent Venem is less than two weeks in her role, but she has made it clear she taxpayer input before putting the needs of a school to a vote.

“It’s really important to know what our taxpayers want,” Venem said. “We want their input as we want them to make a decision.”

The school district will host another Q&A session at Glenville-Emmons High School on July 24 beginning at 5:30 p.m. to answer more questions related to the referendum.