Glenville-Emmons and Alden-Conger to hire separate superintendents; districts previously shared the position

(ABC 6 News) — Alden-Conger and Glenville-Emmons, two school districts that once shared a superintendent, are now deciding to split the role.

Alden-Conger Schools has named Jenny Hanson as its next superintendent, and the district is working out the details of her contract.

As for Glenville-Emmons, the district is collecting applications and says it is planning to interview candidates next week until the school board decides who to hire.