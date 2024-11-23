Give to the Max Day raises over $37 million

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Thursday’s Give to the Max Day event raised more than $37 million in Minnesota.

The annual event celebrated its 16th year and is put on to encourage people to donate to local non-profits.

The total was $3 million more than last year, and all of the money will support more than 6500 different community organizations.