Give Kids A Smile Appointments Open in February

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Dental Association is working to make sure all kids have a reason to smile in the new year.

The group of dental professionals will provide free dental care for children in need next month. “Give Kids A Smile Minnesota” will hold appointments on Feb. 2 and 3 across the state.

In Olmsted County, appointments will be available on Feb. 2 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Community Dental Care Rochester.

Translators will be available to assist in making an appointment or answering questions. Languages may change but may include Spanish, Karen, Somali and Hmong.