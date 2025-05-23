Girls on the Run raise money for adoption

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — At Hoover Elementary on Thursday afternoon, Girls on the Run were putting their best foot forward with a lemonade stand.

It wasn’t just to quench people’s thirst, though.

The stand was meant to raise money for a cause close to their hearts: adoption. Head coach Sheila Diercks said the girls like to do more than just work out.

“We play interactive games. We work on teamwork, and we do positive movement at each girl’s happy pace,” said Diercks.

On Thursday, they poured, served, and smiled their way to support New Life Adoptions, a state agency that helps more kids find their forever homes.