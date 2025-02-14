Girl Scouts partners with St. Catherine University

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A new partnership is being announced with a Minnesota college and the Girl Scouts.

St. Catherine University is launching a new strategic program that will give Girl Scouts who are considering college degrees access to student mentors at the school.

A signing ceremony was held Thursday on the college’s campus in St. Paul.

Scouts will also have access to activities and programs at the school all in an effort to put the kids on a path to success.

“I think one of the most important things I’m really excited about is having young people on campus, so that when the first time they go to college, it’s not the first time that they have been on a college campus,” said Marisa Williams, the CEO of Girl Scouts River Valleys.

The partnership applies to Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys.