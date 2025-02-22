Girl Scout cookie season begins

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Friday was a big day for those with a sweet tooth as it was the first day of Girl Scout cookie season.

With the first day, scouts say it usually is a big day for sales given people haven’t had the treats in a while.

It comes as no surprise that the big sellers are Thin Mints, Caramel Delights, and Peanut Butter Patties.

Girl Scouts love the business experience, and they plan to sell around 3000 boxes of cookies this year.