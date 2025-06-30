Gift of Life Transplant House gearing up for Pediatric House

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Gift of Life Transplant House is getting ready to open up a new home geared toward the smallest of patients.

The Gift of Life Pediatric Transplant House will be designed for kids, from birth to age 18. Everything in the home will be for the kids, down to the decor.

The home will be able to house up to three families staying with a child who has undergone a transplant, and will allow the family, including parents and siblings, to stay with the patient during their recovery.

Gift of Life says this can be crucial for a child’s recovery, because it allows them to be in a comfortable and familiar space.

“We want our children that are staying there and their families to feel like this is their home away from home,” Stephanie Donovan, Executive Director of the Gift of Life Transplant House, said. “We want them to feel very comfortable, so we’re going to have fun things in the bedroom, different kind of themes to each room and wall art that’s specific to children.”

Pediatric patients will still be able to stay at the other two houses in Rochester.

This new home will give the organization even more space to help more patients during their recovery.

Gift of Life said they expect the home to open later this summer.

The organization is also accepting donations to help gear up for the opening of the home. If you would like to donate, more information can be found here.