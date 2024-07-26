George Floyd Square in Minneapolis being redesigned

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Minneapolis is in the process of redesigning George Floyd Square.

This comes over four years after Floyd was killed. The city debated a few ideas for how the square would look, and the first idea was to find a way to keep the road, Chicago Avenue, open.

The second idea was to make the square a transit mall with limited traffic, and the third was to turn the street into a pedestrian plaza.

Another idea being considered is revamping the former Speedway gas station at the intersection into a community space with a memorial and healing center.