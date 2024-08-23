Gas prices dropping in Minnesota and nationwide

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Gas prices are dropping across the United States as many plan to hit the road for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

According to AAA, the current average cost per gallon nationwide is $3.37 while in Minnesota, it is even lower at $3.23.

AAA says the average has fallen by more than 20 cents since May and is about 47 cents lower than this time last year.

The organization says a steady supply is meeting demand, and the cost of oil today is around the lowest it has been all year.