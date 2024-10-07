Gas leak leads to evacuation near Fountain Lake in Albert Lea; residents now safe to return home

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, a gas leak near Fountain Lake forced residents to evacuate their homes.

According to Freeborn County Emergency Management Director Rich Hall, the leak took place on Winter Avenue between Abbott Street and Autumn Street, leading to an evacuation of about half a block.

The leak was caused by construction crews hitting a gas line, but residents are now safe to return home.

If residents still smell gas in their homes, they should contact Minnesota Energy.