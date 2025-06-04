Garner resident killed after motorcycle collides with semi in Floyd County

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa State Patrol says a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a semi truck happened in Floyd County on Wednesday morning.

According to ISP, it happened around 9:10 a.m. on U.S. 18. A 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle pulled out in front of a semi truck, which then struck the motorcycle.

The driver of that motorcycle, a 66-year-old from Garner, was killed as a result of the collision. Their name has not yet been released.