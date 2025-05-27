Garner man pleads not guilty in Mason City kidnapping case

(ABC 6 News) -A Garner man with a history of kidnapping pleaded not guilty in his second case Tuesday, May 27.

Blair Justin Greiman, 59, was previously sentenced to life in prison for 1st-degree kidnapping, after abducting a victim from a K-Mart parking lot, raping her, and stabbing her.

Greiman received parole after a Supreme Court ruling granted juveniles sentenced in adult court another chance — but was arrested on new kidnapping charges April 30.

Greiman was scheduled to be arraigned in Cerro Gordo County court May 27, but entered a written not-guilty plea from the county jail.