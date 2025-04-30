Garner man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Mason City; was granted parole in 2017 for previous kidnapping

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday at approximately 1:17 p.m., the Mason City Police Department responded to an attempted kidnapping at the Aldi grocery store at 520 Village Green Drive.

According to MCPD, when officers arrived on scene, they learned a man wearing a disguise had attempted to abduct a woman while displaying a weapon. Officers obtained preliminary information from the victim and witnesses and put out an attempt-to-locate on the suspect and his vehicle.

A short time later, the suspect and vehicle were located in Hancock County, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The man, Blair Justin Greiman, 60, was placed under arrest and has been charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping.

Greiman is currently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail. His initial court appearance has not been set.

According to court documents, Greiman was previously sentenced to life in prison for 1st-degree kidnapping, but he was granted parole in 2017.