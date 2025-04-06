Garage is ‘a total loss’ after fire in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to calls of a residential structure fire at a trailer home in Rochester early Sunday morning.

According to RFD, it happened around 3:25 a.m. on 19th Ave SE.

Crews first arriving to the scene found a detached garage with significant fire that was encroaching on a nearby home.

Firefighters deployed hose lines to attack the fire from the outside, applying water to the home and then the garage.

Crews searched the home and found no one inside, then finished completely putting out the fire.

RFD says the garage and its contents are a total loss, and there is moderate fire damage to the

exterior of the home.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Utilities and The American Red Cross all assisted at the scene.

According to The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office, garage fire prevention tips include using proper ventilation anytime you are working with oil, gasoline, paint, propane, or other flammable materials.

RFD says to only store flammable liquids in small amounts and properly label them. Keep these containers away from heaters, appliances, pilot lights, and other sources of heat. Only plug one charging tool into an outlet at a time. Unplug the tool and charger when not in use.