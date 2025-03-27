Garage, home damaged by fire in Mason City on Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) — At around 12:41 p.m. on Wednesday, the Mason City Fire Department responded to a garage fire on 14th Street NW.

Fire crews arrived on scene and found a detached garage on fire. According to MCFD, the owner was home at the time and called 911 after seeing smoke and fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished by MCFD.

The garage contained outdoor equipment and two vehicles which received smoke and heat damage. The fire was contained to the garage, but vinyl siding on the house melted.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental from improper disposal of cigarettes, and no injuries were reported.

Cerro Gordo Emergency Management, Mason City Police Department, and street departments assisted at the scene.