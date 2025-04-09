Garage fire in Taopi leaves $30k in damages

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday at around 5:24 p.m., Mower County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Adams Fire Department were dispatched to a garage/shed fire in the 100 block of Maple Street in Taopi.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steven Sandvik, deputies found the structure fully engulfed with black smoke and flames.

The fire was extinguished by the Adams Fire Department with assistance from the LeRoy and Rose Creek Fire Departments.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

The fire is estimated to have caused $30,000 in damages to the garage and its contents.