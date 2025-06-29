Garage fire in Austin spreads to home

(ABC 6 News) – All units from the Austin Fire Department were paged to large garage fire on Sunday.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. of a garage fire on First Ave NE.

The fire spread from the garage to the house.

A family member of the homeowner confirmed to ABC 6 News on scene the woman who lives in the home was able to escape without injury.

As of 6 p.m., fire crews are still assessing damage on scene, but the fire has been extinguished.

ABC 6 is waiting to hear from the Fire Chief to get more information.

This is a developing story.