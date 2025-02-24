Garage damaged in Rochester structure fire

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from RFD, it happened around 1:18 p.m. on the 600 block of Chelsea Ln NW.

Crews arrived to find the garage with smoke and flames coming from the interior.

Firefighters immediately deployed hose lines to extinguish the fire, which helped prevent it from spreading further into the structure.

RFD confirmed the structure was clear of all residents, including pets. Crews then worked to ventilate the structure of smoke.

A Fire Marshal with RFD was called in to investigate the fire, which remains under investigation.

The garage structure was damaged, but there were no injuries involved.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office all assisted RFD at the scene.

RFD wants to remind everyone to change the batteries in smoke detectors twice a year and ensure they are functioning and up date, as well as carbon monoxide detectors.