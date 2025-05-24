Garage catches fire in Rochester on Friday

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Friday night.

According a press release from RFD, it happened around 10 p.m. on Bragg Lane SE.

When RFD units arrived at the scene, they were met with heavy fire that had gone through the roof of an attached garage.

Credit: Rochester Fire Department

All occupants of the home were reported to be outside, and a search of the building confirmed no one was inside.

There were no injuries and the extent of the damage is still being determined.

Credit: Rochester Fire Department

Rochester Police and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The Minnesota Fire Marshal advises to only plug one charging tool into an outlet at a time and unplug the tool and charger when not in use.