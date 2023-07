(ABC 6 News) – A celebration 40 years in the making.

The “Games People Play” business celebrated its 40th anniversary at Bandshell Park on Saturday.

Hwy 218 held a corn hole tournament for the celebration. Raising funds to have a bench put in the park, in memory of Courtney Pogones, who passed away from complications with bipolar disorder last year.

Organizers estimate that the tournament raised around $350.