(ABC 6 News) — While a fast-moving band of severe storms has now moved out of the ABC 6 News area, high winds remain a concern in the area.

Here is a look at some of the storm and wind damage that has been captured by viewers around the area.

If you have photos you would like to share, email us at news@kaaltv.com!

Kay Wynn, Austin Frances Heilman, dust storm between Austin and Albert Lea Sam Callahan, dust storm near Mankato Amanda Lynn Trimble, Faribault Brooke Souba