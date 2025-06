(ABC 6 News) — For the second day in a row, severe weather has made its way into the area.

A gallery of viewer-submitted photos can be found below. Have storm photos you’d like to share? Email us at news@kaaltv.com!

Austin, MN Albert Lea, MN Blooming Prairie, MN Blooming Prairie, MN Blooming Prairie, MN Blooming Prairie, MN Twin Lakes, MN (chickens reported safe!) Waltham, MN Mason City, IA LeRoy, MN Albert Lea, MN Albert Lea, MN Albert Lea, MN Faribault, MN Rockford, MN Albert Lea, MN Clear Lake, IA