Funeral for Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson held on Friday

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, a funeral was held for Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson.

Jackson, a fourth-round pick by the Vikings this spring, was killed in a car crash earlier this month in his home state of Maryland before he even got a chance to play.

According to investigators, he and his two friends were killed when a speeding vehicle hit their car sending them off the road.

Vikings leaders say Jackson’s #31 and his locker will not be used for the rest of the season. The team will wear helmet decals of his initials, and the Vikings are also covering a significant number of the funeral costs. His signing bonus will be paid out to his estate.