Fundraiser created for Sen. Hoffman and wife’s recovery

(ABC 6 News) – A GoFundMe has been created for Sen. John Hoffman (DFL) and his wife, Yvette, as the two recover from an apparent assassination attempt.

RELATED: 57-year-old suspect sought in targeted shootings of Minnesota state lawmakers

The fundraiser was started by the Fernbrook Elementary School PTO, who says “Mrs. Hoffman is an invaluable part” of the school’s community, “tirelessly dedicating her time and energy as a support professional.”

Early Saturday morning, John and Yvette Hoffman were shot multiple times in their Champlin home by a gunman posing as a police officer. The same suspect then went to the Brooklyn Park home of Rep. Melissa Hortman (DFL), shooting her and her husband, Mark, who both died from their injuries.

Sautrday afternoon, officials from the BCA shared during a press conference the Hoffman’s were out of surgery and in stable condition. Later that evening, sources told ABC affiliate KSTP Yvette was “awake and alert, and was texting on her phone.”

The GoFundMe is to help with their medical expenses, rehabilitation costs and security measures. Fundraiser creators say they don’t want Sen. and Mrs. Hoffman to worry about the added burden of financial stress while they recover from the emotional and physical trauma.