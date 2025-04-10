Funding cuts are impacting Iowa food banks

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Federal funding cuts are starting to see a trickle-down effect in Iowa, and a $500 million cut in the Emergency Food Assistance Program is having immediate impacts.

One of the organizations hit has been the Food Bank of Iowa, which serves 700 partners across 55 counties.

Due to USDA funding cuts announced last month, 16 truckloads of food were canceled, which is equivalent to about 400,000 pounds of food.

“When we don’t get it from USDA, the only way to make up that shortfall is to purchase it, and that’s what we’re doing now, is trying to make up for that shortfall. And that will take well over a million dollars to do that,” said Annette Hacker, the VP of Communications for the Food Bank of Iowa.

However, the Food Bank of Iowa says it is confident in its mission, saying it plans to ramp up efforts to make sure the cuts aren’t felt at the local level.