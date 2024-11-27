Fulton Brewing teams up with Minnesota Frost star Kelly Pannek to release new beer

(ABC 6 News) — Minneapolis’ Fulton Brewing is teaming up with Minnesota Frost star forward Kelly Pannek to release a new beer called “Been There, Won That.”

It is a mixed berry blonde ale, and its name was inspired by the Quadruple Gold Club — when a player has won four titles at the highest levels.

Pannek has won Olympic gold, an IIHF Women’s World Championship, the new PWHL Walter Cup, and an NCAA Division I national championship title.

The beer can be bought at the Xcel Center for a limited time at the Frost’s game vs. Ottawa on December 19.