FTC calls for new privacy laws on social media

(ABC 6 News) — The FTC is sounding the alarm on social media companies over how they utilize users’ data and children’s personal information.

The Federal Trade Commission is calling on Congress to pass new privacy laws after the agency found social media companies engaging in “vast surveillance” on people using their apps.

The report, based on information gathered four years ago, found several social media and video companies engaged in broad data sharing and often couldn’t keep track of who they were selling the information to.

In addition to pushing for new privacy laws, the FTC is urging companies to limit data collection and delete user data.