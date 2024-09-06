FTC attempts to block $2.4 billion merger between Kroger and Albertsons

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The FTC has supermarket giant Kroger in the hot seat. The commission is attempting to block a $2.4 billion merger with rival Albertsons.

Last week, a Kroger executive admitted to price gouging on milk and eggs. Now, the CEO claims a merger would lead to lower prices in order to compete with Walmart and Costco.

Currently, grocery prices are up 25% since 2019.