Frozen septic and sewer lines on the rise

(ABC 6 News) – Some may say the lack of snow is a good thing, but if you’re a homeowner it may not be. Gopher Septic in Rochester says it’s received an unusual amount of calls about frozen lines.

“Typically in most winters, we get to relax through the winter. We had a long hard summer so we kind of look forward to the break. But this year it’s been a little crazy here the last 3-4 weeks,” said Pat Loomis, the co-owner of Gopher Septic.

Loomis says the winter snow usually provides insulation, preventing frost from dipping too low in the ground. But no snow means no insulation.

“The grounds just like a big deep freeze right now, and that pipes incased in it, and the small amounts of water are what tend to freeze more, and then it just slowly builds up in that pipe until it can’t get out,” Loomis said.

And if that pipe is freezing, you may not even know it.

“There is no warning. Some homes have alarms on their pump tanks or something that’ll warn them that it’s not functioning. But usually what will happen is it’ll back up in the basement so the alarm is when someone walks through with wet feet and screams,” said Loomis.

And once it leaks into the house, the results can not only be gross, but cause some major damage.

“It can cause a tremendous amount of damage in a short amount of time so we got to remove sheet rock and insulation and carpet, and you name it, to dry that all out,” said Jon Matejcek, owner at White’s Smoke and Water Damage.

If you have a septic tank, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recommends adding a layer of mulch, like straw or leaves, about 8 to 12 inches thick, over the pipes, tank, and soil treatment. \

Sewers on the other hand, are not as big of an issue, but if it gets colder enough they still can freeze. A bigger concern in town is the frozen water lines. When it gets well below zero, experts recommend letting your water run about a pencil-width thick to prevent frozen pipes.